Letter: 12 of 16 cities with record homicides in 2021 are run by Democrats

For the end of 2021, statistics show that 12 of 16 cities in America with record numbers of homicides are run by Democrat Mayors and City Councils. These cities include Tucson, Philadelphia, New York City, Los Angeles, Baton Rouge, Chicago, Austin, St. Paul, Portland, Albuquerque, etc. Democrats blame it on gun violence, instead of their enacting of bail reform allowing criminals to walk and commit more crimes, lack of arrests, lack of prosecutions from Progressive district attorneys, and police resignations caused by calls for defunding of police and police reform. In 2021 there was a 45% increase in police officer retirements and a 18% increase in officer resignations. Low morale among officers is rampant and recruitment of new officers is difficult. None of this should come as a surprise, for the last two years, Democrats have demonized police officers, implemented "no bail" polices, prosecutors not prosecuting criminals or releasing them early from their jail sentences. In Democrat run San Francisco, shoplifters stealing under $950 of merchandise are not even prosecuted.
Haley Roberts
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.