Letter: 13th amendment hardly freed blacks

I would like to recommend the documentary "13th." It is about our 13th Amendment and reveals the actions that our government has taken since the Emancipation Proclamation to keep African Americans enslaved and, in more modern times, incarcerated. Yes, the amendment freed blacks, but being charged with a crime, something as small as looking at a white woman, would put them right back into slavery. From prison, then, it was a direct route back to the plantation. In the modern era, Reagan's "War on Drugs" and Clinton's "3 Strikes and You're Out" along with for-profit prisons keep a knee on our black population's neck. I have accepted my white privilege without much thought but realize now that thinking and saying I'm not a racist is not enough. I have to be an anti-racist. I'm sorry for the hypocrisy that I have accepted from Democratic and Republican elected officials for the last 50 years. To fill in the gaps in your history classes, watch this show on Netflix.
John Blackwell
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!