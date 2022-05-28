 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 14 children and 1 teacher murdered

OMG it happened again another senseless massacre!! 2 weeks ago 10 Afro-Americans we're gunned down!! Innocent children!! Why? And our so called Political leader's who are owned by the gun industry!! Will not do anything again, for fear of losing there money, power, and right-wing votes!! This happened in Texas where are more gun's then any other State!! Their own Attorney General of Texas said teachers must be armed!! What? Oh yeah he was running for reelection today!! So sad that nothing will change, money and Power is more important!! May the 18 year old rot in Hell!!! Prayers to the families of those children. Now the Republicans will say those kids are actors! And it was staged!! Sad our Country doesn't care anymore! I'm pretty sure more massacres will continue in our own country! Gun Lobby will enrich there Politicians! Another Sandy Hook!! No Changes will be made!

David E. Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

