Letter: 15 MILLION DOLLARS

I am 90 years old and have never written anything before in my life, let alone an article to a news paper. This is just something that has me unnerved. On Mon. one of my favorite golfers won a tournament. He won fifteen million dollars. FIFTEEN MILLION! Isn’t that ludicrous? Our children can’t get a decent education and all of these football, basketball etc. players are getting unbelievable amounts of money. Why would any college student choose to go into teaching? They have years of debt to pay off and no good money to look forward to. Plus they’d have to teach these children who’s parents have been too lazy to discipline their own children. If you want a cause to fight for how about “CHILDREN’S LIVES MATTER!”
Marianne Wheeler
marianne wheeler
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
