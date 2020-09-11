 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 15 MILLION DOLLARS
View Comments

Letter: 15 MILLION DOLLARS

I am 90 years old and have never written anything before in my life, let alone an article to a news paper. This is just something that has me unnerved. On Mon. one of my favorite golfers won a tournament. He won fifteen million dollars. FIFTEEN MILLION! Isn’t that ludicrous? Our children can’t get a decent education and all of these football, basketball etc. players are getting unbelievable amounts of money. Why would any college student choose to go into teaching? They have years of debt to pay off and no good money to look forward to. Plus they’d have to teach these children who’s parents have been too lazy to discipline their own children. If you want a cause to fight for how about “CHILDREN’S LIVES MATTER!”

Marianne Wheeler

marianne wheeler

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News