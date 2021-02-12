Letter: $15 Minimum Is Too High?

In 1975, a minimum wage worker could live on just one job, not elegantly but not starving either. So in our brave new world, workers are expected to hold two jobs and still go on food stamps? Have things gotten that much worse, really? If so, whose fault is that?
If employers declare they will fire employees if the minimum wage goes up, why do they have unnecessary employees on the payroll at all? Sounds like bad management to me.
Wages, after all, are just part of running a business. There are also rent, raw materials, utilities, insurance, maintenance, advertising, the owner's profit, and training those new employees that replaced the ones you fired. A doubling of the minimum wage does not mean the cost of your hamburgers must double, too.
William Penrose
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.