Letter: $15 Minimum wage...bad idea

2/3/21
RE: Minimum Wage of $15 a sticking point in Biden's virus relief plan. Jan 31.
The article points out some pros and cons of the proposed minimum wage increase, but also misses some key points.
The article quotes some information from the non partisan CBO report but leaves out this gem:
“ How does increasing the minimum wage affect family income? By boosting the income of low-wage workers who keep their jobs, a higher minimum wage raises their families’ real income, lifting some of those families out of poverty. However, income falls for some families because other workers lose their jobs and business owners must absorb at least some of the higher costs of labor. For those reasons, the net effect of a minimum-wage increase is to reduce average family income. “
One might also consider the recently announced closures of grocery stores in Long Beach CA due to mandated wage increases. A nationwide mandated minimum wage of $15 per hour is a really bad idea.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.