 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 15 week fetus

  • Comments

A pending Supreme Court ruling will likely allow Mississippi to ban abortions once the fetus is 15 weeks old. In all the media coverage of this big story, I have yet to see any photos or discussions about the 15-week old fetus. Scientific and technological advances have given us amazing pictures and data about life in the womb. Anyone who googles ’15-week fetus’ should be amazed at the photos and activities of the 4.5 inch long person in the womb at 15 weeks. The face, arms, and legs and beating heart are all there to see. This is clearly an unborn human, and it is beautiful. The idea that some states will continue to allow mothers to kill their unborn after 15 weeks is hard to believe. Pro-life and other groups will continue offering love and support to struggling mothers, before and after birth, so they can choose life for their unborn.

Tom Gordon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No on Prop 411

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition…

Letter: energy

the endless articles for eliminating fossil fuels for "clean" energy are baseless. We do not have an alternate commercially feasible source of…

Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it see…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News