Letter: 15 week fetus

A pending Supreme Court ruling will likely allow Mississippi to ban abortions once the fetus is 15 weeks old. In all the media coverage of this big story, I have yet to see any photos or discussions about the 15-week old fetus. Scientific and technological advances have given us amazing pictures and data about life in the womb. Anyone who googles ’15-week fetus’ should be amazed at the photos and activities of the 4.5 inch long person in the womb at 15 weeks. The face, arms, and legs and beating heart are all there to see. This is clearly an unborn human, and it is beautiful. The idea that some states will continue to allow mothers to kill their unborn after 15 weeks is hard to believe. Pro-life and other groups will continue offering love and support to struggling mothers, before and after birth, so they can choose life for their unborn.