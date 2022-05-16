Letter: 18 y.o. kills 10 with semi-automatic- NRA is delighted

A Buffalo supermarket was the scene of the new norm. This senseless mass shooting was perpetrated by an 18-year-old self-described white supremacist/anti-semitic boy wearing body armor and using a semi-automatic. Additionally, his online "manifest" online stated his hatred, motivated by Radical conspiracy theories, not self-defense.

This shooting, sponsored by the NRA and the entire Radical Party politicians on both sides of the GOP, killed ten thus far. They have no opinions; they vote as paid, without thoughts or opinions. An 18-year-old with a semi-automatic?

This once prominent political group began in 1854 by opponents of the Kansas-Nebraska Act. According to Wikipedia, allowed for the potential expansion of slavery into certain U.S. territories. The party supported classical liberalism, opposed the expansion of slavery, and supported economic reform. That party led the fight to abolish slavery.

They are attempting to divide the country by yet another Civil War, fought in the streets with weapons the sponsors protect, promote and profit.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

