 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 1st Step to undocumented Immigration Problem

  • Comments

The first step is one on one diplomacy between President Biden and President Obrador. One of the tools used by the previous administration to reduce the influx of undocumented immigrants was to utilize direct diplomatic negotiations with Mexico. This resulted in assistance from the Mexican military to stop most immigrants at the border with Guatemala, enforcing their own immigrations laws. Some Mexican military patrolled the Mexico side of the border to deter the Cartels from pushing undocumented to the border. They even allowed undocumented immigrants to shelter in Mexico while waiting for their asylum hearings in the US. Once in place, these measures discouraged undocumented immigrants from making the long and dangerous trip through Mexico to the US border. This was a much more humane approach than the current policies. President Biden ended all of these policies in his first days in office. Until we can get Mexico to police their own immigration issues and their Cartels, no legislation by the US Congress will make a difference.

People are also reading…

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Get a job Kari

Letter: Get a job Kari

Kari’s Lake has dried up. She goes down in Arizona history as a sniveling election-denier whiner. I have three words for Kari: Get a job!

Letter: Misleading editorial

Letter: Misleading editorial

There was a misleading article using the fentanyl problem as a rant on Biden's border policies. Facts are that most smugglers are US citizens,…

Letter: Insufficient water

Letter: Insufficient water

The excellent series that recently ran in the Star makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change thei…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News