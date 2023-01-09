Letter: 1st Step to undocumented Immigration Problem

The first step is one on one diplomacy between President Biden and President Obrador. One of the tools used by the previous administration to reduce the influx of undocumented immigrants was to utilize direct diplomatic negotiations with Mexico. This resulted in assistance from the Mexican military to stop most immigrants at the border with Guatemala, enforcing their own immigrations laws. Some Mexican military patrolled the Mexico side of the border to deter the Cartels from pushing undocumented to the border. They even allowed undocumented immigrants to shelter in Mexico while waiting for their asylum hearings in the US. Once in place, these measures discouraged undocumented immigrants from making the long and dangerous trip through Mexico to the US border. This was a much more humane approach than the current policies. President Biden ended all of these policies in his first days in office. Until we can get Mexico to police their own immigration issues and their Cartels, no legislation by the US Congress will make a difference.