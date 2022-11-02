 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 2,000 Mules is 2,000 Lies

  • Comments

A Republican voter recently touted to me the myth that the "2,000 Mules" film proved widespread voter fraud.. The claims in the film were called "indefensible" by Atty. Gen. Barr, but filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza claimed all evidence would be revealed in the follow-up book.

When the book was released it was immediately recalled for a "publishing error." Upon its re-release however, the non-profits' names were removed and the claims against them reduced from "vote trafficking" to "potentially storing ballots." The executive producer of the film, True the Vote, disavowed any connection with the book to avoid lawsuits.

One has to wonder why, if D'Souza has evidence of widespread voter fraud, he did not go to the FBI instead of selling the films and books for a tidy profit.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News