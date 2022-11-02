Letter: 2,000 Mules is 2,000 Lies

A Republican voter recently touted to me the myth that the "2,000 Mules" film proved widespread voter fraud.. The claims in the film were called "indefensible" by Atty. Gen. Barr, but filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza claimed all evidence would be revealed in the follow-up book.

When the book was released it was immediately recalled for a "publishing error." Upon its re-release however, the non-profits' names were removed and the claims against them reduced from "vote trafficking" to "potentially storing ballots." The executive producer of the film, True the Vote, disavowed any connection with the book to avoid lawsuits.

One has to wonder why, if D'Souza has evidence of widespread voter fraud, he did not go to the FBI instead of selling the films and books for a tidy profit.

Bruce Hilpert

North side