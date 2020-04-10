Letter: $2 Trillion Aid Package

The $2 Trillion aid package for the United States during this Corona Virus Pandemic, is a very bad idea. We are already in a liquidity trap, and the Federal Reserve made it worse, by lowering the interest rates recently.
The world is heading into recession. I would rather see proper funding for the CDC and HHS, then to suddenly have $2 Trillion of helicopter money dropped into the economy. We can’t absorb that much liquidity without massive hyperinflation. Think Weimar Republic and a wheelbarrow full of money.
If the companies that created the recession in 2008 had been allowed to go out of business, the toxic assets would have been cleansed. You can’t kick the can down the road, with QE Forever.
It’s time to tighten the belt, and do what’s right, not what is politically motivated. Think. Don't be a Trump Robot.
Wayno Guerrini
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
