Letter: $2 trillion stimulus
About 80 million people received their stimulus checks last week. Most Americans that are retired or working for essential businesses probably haven't been harmed financially due to COVID-19 and don't really need a stimulus check. However, many of the people that truly need it will need two, three, or four times as much as they will actually receive. This stimulus is a typical, bloated, clumsy, one size fits all government program.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

