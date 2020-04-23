Letter: $2 trillion stimulus

About 80 million people received their stimulus checks last week. Most Americans that are retired or working for essential businesses probably haven't been harmed financially due to COVID-19 and don't really need a stimulus check. However, many of the people that truly need it will need two, three, or four times as much as they will actually receive. This stimulus is a typical, bloated, clumsy, one size fits all government program.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
