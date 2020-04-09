Letter: $2 trillion stumulus
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act-the $2 trillion stimulus-will give up to $1200 to singles and $2400 to married people. The phaseouts are $75,000 to $99,000 of income for singles and $150,000 to $198,000 for married, Most of the people that will receive this money will not need it. However, many of the people that will need it, will need two, three or four times more than what they will actually receive. This stimulus is a typical, clumsy, one size fits all governmental program. I hope it and any possible additional programs that could follow will not permanently wreck our economy.

Holm Douglas R.

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

