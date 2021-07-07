Letter: 200,000+ Covid deaths under Biden in six months

Since Biden was inaugurated on January 20, there have been 200,000+ Covid related deaths in six months? Is he to blame for those? Of course not, but Democrats and their many allies in the news media blamed Trump for the 400,000 deaths that occurred during the last year of his presidency. As of July 4th, 47% of the American population had been fully vaccinated with vaccines developed and produced under a year due to Trump's Warp Speed program. They all have proved resistant to Covid variants. When Biden took office, there were plentiful amounts of ventilators, hand sanitizer, face masks, gloves, face shields, etc. All Biden had to do was distribute the vaccines, that he, Harris, Pelosi and other Democrats raised doubts about for political gain before the election. It seems we have plateaued at about half the population getting fully vaxed, not the threshold that Biden projected by now. It was ludicrous for Democrats to blame Trump for Covid deaths, no such blame by them for Biden.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
