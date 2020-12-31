 Skip to main content
Letter: $2000 to the wrong people
I don't get it. Officially unemployment is 6.7% but we all know it is greater. Let's say 20%. Those are the people who are hurting as a result of the pandemic. Plus gig workers, those underemployed, small business owners, landlords, etc.

Those who were lucky enough to keep their jobs have not been financially affected by the pandemic. Same goes for the 45% who are not in the workforce such as retirees. They are in the same financial position as they were in early 2020. So, why provide helicopter money to them?

Seems the focus of all the assistance should be to those people and businesses who are truly struggling to pay their bills, feed their families, pay their rent/mortgage, etc. Everyone can use a little extra money but let's get more to those who have been directly or indirectly affected by the pandemic.

Ron Dilbeck

Oro Valley

