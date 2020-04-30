Letter: 2017-18 Flu season in AZ 35,000 cases and 1,178 deaths
View Comments

Letter: 2017-18 Flu season in AZ 35,000 cases and 1,178 deaths

Today, April 17, AZ has 4,500 reported cases of the COVID-19 virus and 169 deaths. Medical experts are expecting cases to peak in the state by the end of the month. Let us remember how deadly influenza seasons have been in Arizona. During the 2017-18 flu season, 35,000 Arizonans were infected and we had 1,178 deaths. There were 4,400 cases in Pima County. The average number of deaths during a flu season in the state is 731. Nationally, during the 2017-2018 flu season, 80,000 died in America according to the CDC. And yes, the Covid-19 virus is highly infectious, more so than the flu, and its mortality rate is higher. In 2018 there were 59,000 deaths reported in Arizona from various causes. So let us try to keep all this in perspective. China has announced a revamping of its original virus related deaths in Wuhan from 2,579 to 3,869. They have been deceitful from the start in this.

Rory Smith

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pande…

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News