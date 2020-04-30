Letter: 2017-18 Flu season in AZ 35,000 cases and 1,178 deaths

Today, April 17, AZ has 4,500 reported cases of the COVID-19 virus and 169 deaths. Medical experts are expecting cases to peak in the state by the end of the month. Let us remember how deadly influenza seasons have been in Arizona. During the 2017-18 flu season, 35,000 Arizonans were infected and we had 1,178 deaths. There were 4,400 cases in Pima County. The average number of deaths during a flu season in the state is 731. Nationally, during the 2017-2018 flu season, 80,000 died in America according to the CDC. And yes, the Covid-19 virus is highly infectious, more so than the flu, and its mortality rate is higher. In 2018 there were 59,000 deaths reported in Arizona from various causes. So let us try to keep all this in perspective. China has announced a revamping of its original virus related deaths in Wuhan from 2,579 to 3,869. They have been deceitful from the start in this.
Rory Smith
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
