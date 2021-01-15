Letter: 2020 Election Commission

I would like the Congress to set-up a commission to look into the 2020 election. Like it or not, there are many fellow citizens who believe this election was somehow tainted. If nothing is found to be amiss, so be it. If there were irregularities remedies must be in place by 2022. I wrote to this paper 2 years ago expressing my concerns about mail-in balloting. I has stated my home state of CT, at the time, did NOT allow mail-in ballots only absentee ballots. I still believe that is the only way to prevent an endless cycle of suspicion among the electorate.
Mark Moral
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.