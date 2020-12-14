 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 2020 Election: Cost in Human Lives
View Comments

Letter: 2020 Election: Cost in Human Lives

In the month before the election, October 4, 2020 thru November 5, 2020, in Pima County alone COVID-19 took the lives of 20 people and infected an additional 3,436 people.

In the month following the election, November 4, 2020 thru December 5, 2020, in Pima County alone COVID-19 took the lives of an additional 83 people and infected an additional 14,789 people.

The death toll and infection rate continues to climb.

The government canceled the celebrations of the fall and winter holidays, but failed to either cancel the election or take the time and make the effort, thru the 9 months prior to the election, to properly prepare for a safe national election.

As it turned out the election resulted in the loss of life of many citizens of the United States and left us with election results that are highly questionable.

Bill Kendall

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News