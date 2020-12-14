Letter: 2020 Election: Cost in Human Lives

In the month before the election, October 4, 2020 thru November 5, 2020, in Pima County alone COVID-19 took the lives of 20 people and infected an additional 3,436 people.
In the month following the election, November 4, 2020 thru December 5, 2020, in Pima County alone COVID-19 took the lives of an additional 83 people and infected an additional 14,789 people.
The death toll and infection rate continues to climb.
The government canceled the celebrations of the fall and winter holidays, but failed to either cancel the election or take the time and make the effort, thru the 9 months prior to the election, to properly prepare for a safe national election.
As it turned out the election resulted in the loss of life of many citizens of the United States and left us with election results that are highly questionable.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
