Kudos to Michigan’s Attorney General for pursuing charges against her state’s set of 2020 Presidential fake electors. I can only hope that Kris Mayes here in AZ follows her lead. Lori Osieski and her merry band of “faithless electors” (the AZ legal term for them) purporting to be “The Sovereign Citizens of the Great State of Arizona” and the “real” Republican electors committed fraud by using the great seal of the state and sending notarized copies of (fake) elector certificates to the National Archives and Congress. I want to know who supervised this effort in Arizona. Who did they get their instructions from? Three years ago, Mark Brnovitch established an Election Integrity Unit to ferret out election fraud. It produced little evidence of such. Now let’s redirect it to pursue a real crime, an attempt by the Republican party to steal everyone’s vote in the State.