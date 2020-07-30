Letter: 2020 election

In a recent interview journalist Chris Wallace asked Donald Trump if he would accept the 2020 election results if he (Trump) lost. That Wallace felt compelled to ask this question is ominous and reflects a worrisome contagion in this country. Fair and honest elections are the heartbeat of our democracy. The expected answer to such a question by any sitting president ought to have been a resounding Yes. Wallace didn’t get that from Trump.
Wallace’s question was offensive, but Trump’s response was appalling. Win or lose now, Trump has cast a damaging suspicion on the 2020 election results. So where does that leave us? Are dishonest, rigged elections going to be the norm? Maybe we need to ask the UN to monitor our elections from here forward so we don’t become one of those s-hole countries Trump talks about.
Archer D. Grayling
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!