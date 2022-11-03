 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 2020 election

With regard to the letter from Paul P concerning the election and Christianity. I beg to differ on the issue of proven interference. It is clear that the Pennsylvania Sec of State violated her own constitution by changing election laws. There is ample proof that the FBI put its big thumb on the scale with its suppression of Hunters laptop. Finally, Twitter and Facebook have admitted to their complicity in censoring republicans and conservatives. I’m a Christian and I resent the implication.

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

