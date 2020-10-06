 Skip to main content
Letter: 2020 Election
Letter: 2020 Election

In the excellent and provocative book, “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson, she recounts a conversation she had with Civil Rights historian Taylor Branch. He muses, regarding this upcoming election, “if people were given the choice between democracy and whiteness, how many would choose whiteness?”

Now that Donald Trump has explicitly said that he will continue in office regardless of the outcome of our constitutionally enshrined national election, can there be any doubt where his supporters stand. They would rather abdicate the democratic principles of this country than contemplate the erosion of their dominant caste position.

Regardless of the pitiful Presidential response to Covid, the denigration of military heroes and leaders, obvious foreign election interference, his amoral treatment of women, the locking up of asylum seekers, climate change denial and his obsessive covering up of any personal financial records; maintaining white privilege and keeping people of color in “their place”, trumps all.

Norman Golden

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

