 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 2020 national election/Passionate Ignorance
View Comments

Letter: 2020 national election/Passionate Ignorance

Passionate Ignorance

If one wants to vote for Trump because they are really voting for Republican values, so be it.

If another wants to vote for Biden because they are equally voting for Democratic values, then amen to that as well.

But please don’t conflate the Second Amendment, military support, veterans and their fallen comrades, the flag, the Electoral College (really a 2020 priority?), praising God without fear (a matter of perspective?) health care for all (amen to that brother), and secure borders, as something that only “righteous” Republicans embrace. Doing that is simply passionate ignorance. Everyone else, please do your due diligence before casting your ballot, and let the best candidate win. Praise God and amen!

D. E. Landrith

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A Republican letter writer lays out why he (and you) should vote for Mark Kelly, and another takes exception with our cartoonist, David Fitzsimmons. All that and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Steve Kerrrrr ... should mind his own business in "failed state" California, says the chairman for Pima County's Republican Party. That and more in our Monday Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News