Letter: 2020 national election/Passionate Ignorance

Passionate Ignorance
If one wants to vote for Trump because they are really voting for Republican values, so be it.
If another wants to vote for Biden because they are equally voting for Democratic values, then amen to that as well.
But please don’t conflate the Second Amendment, military support, veterans and their fallen comrades, the flag, the Electoral College (really a 2020 priority?), praising God without fear (a matter of perspective?) health care for all (amen to that brother), and secure borders, as something that only “righteous” Republicans embrace. Doing that is simply passionate ignorance. Everyone else, please do your due diligence before casting your ballot, and let the best candidate win. Praise God and amen!
D. E. Landrith
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
