Letter: 2020 National Election

If you share my concern that the Trump administration may not acknowledge the results of this coming election or leave office if they lose, one thing we can do is to ask our elected officials, especially our Representatives and Senators, to PUBLICLY declare that they will support the results of the presidential election.
Tim Wernette
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
