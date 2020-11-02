 Skip to main content
Letter: 2020 Presidential Election
For those yet to vote, I offer this. If you believe in capitalism and the free market; the separation of powers; freedom of religion, speech, and the press; the rule of law; American sovereignty and independence; free and fair elections; liberty and a free and open society; democracy and the democratic process; that all people are created equal; the ideals and vision embodied in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution; if you believe in all this, then you must vote out of office Donald Trump by voting for Joe Biden. For evidence of this, one must simply take a truly objective and unbiased look at Trump's words, actions, and results as president to understand that he is a clear and present threat to all of this. A vote for Biden is a vote for the only presidential candidate on the ballot who can provide the type of leadership necessary to ensure that the American ideal continues to thrive.

Jim Himmes

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

