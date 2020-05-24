Letter: 2020 State of our political culture
View Comments

Letter: 2020 State of our political culture

After 60 years in Tucson, in schools, church and work, engaged in the community, north to southside, I know my town. A virulent refusal to see afflicts part of our population as if our parents' generation hadn't battled the ultra-violence of fascism in their youth. Maybe because the action was over there, we have forgotten. In our youth we recognized racism and sexism sprang alike from the corrupted heart and worked to overcome that. But we live with the legacy of our violent history. "... the sins of the fathers will be visited upon the children unto the third and fourth generation ..."  We are only four or five generations from our Civil War. Some of our people cling to Confederate ideals still. Witness the excuses made for the vicious actions and speech favored by our current head of government and his cronies.  Alternative facts? Allowing that has got us where we are now. 

Susan L. Jerez

Casas Adobes

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

Daily, the face of Mark Kelly adorns our television screen with the call for low-cost pharmaceuticals. We are at war fighting a world-wide pan…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: As November and the election draw near, so do more and more letters comparing the pros and cons of the two candidates. Their similarities and differences are the focus of today's Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News