Letter: 2020 State of our political culture

After 60 years in Tucson, in schools, church and work, engaged in the community, north to southside, I know my town. A virulent refusal to see afflicts part of our population as if our parents' generation hadn't battled the ultra-violence of fascism in their youth. Maybe because the action was over there, we have forgotten. In our youth we recognized racism and sexism sprang alike from the corrupted heart and worked to overcome that. But we live with the legacy of our violent history. "... the sins of the fathers will be visited upon the children unto the third and fourth generation ..." We are only four or five generations from our Civil War. Some of our people cling to Confederate ideals still. Witness the excuses made for the vicious actions and speech favored by our current head of government and his cronies. Alternative facts? Allowing that has got us where we are now.
Susan L. Jerez
Casas Adobes
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
