Letter: 2022/23 Catholic SCOTUS has a lot in store for us

The Radical Republican Catholic Majority Supreme Court is already planning on overturning more rights next year. Freedoms such as contraception of all types, condoms to IUDs; voting rights and protections; of course, more liberties from women; and any Climate Control legislation because “it interferes with ‘God’s Will.’” Clean water and air initiatives will be erased. “Climate change is inevitable, not man-made - can’t be avoided.”

They will allow states to overturn voters’ choices in state and federal elections; create controversial state ballot measures; gerrymandering will run even freer than this year, to create a theocratic Republican Nation; LBGTQ+ rights; same-sex marriage, but not interracial; transsexuals; consensual sex between unmarried people (reviving an old law); eventually, states’ rights. EVs will be outlawed; they will decide on a recent rule giving the state and feds jurisdiction over legal authority on tribal land (another treaty-precedent broken?).

Should race be considered in college admissions (another precedent to “get rid of”)? Should race be a government issue at all? Your issues?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

