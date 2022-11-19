Letter: 2022 election Larry Gray, SaddleBrooke Nov 19, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The much vaunted "red wave", aka "red swell", turned out not to be so swell after all.Larry GraySaddleBrookeDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Saddlebrooke Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letters to the Editor: Nov. 13 Letters to the Editor for Nov. 13 Letters to the Editor: Nov. 16 Letters to the Editor for Nov. 16 Letter: Whining won't help Kari Lake Before the votes are all counted, Kari Lake has already floated the 'Little Lie' that this last election was rigged. If Hobbs wins will she co… Letters to the Editor: Nov. 15 Letters to the Editor for Nov. 15 Letters to the Editor: Nov. 17 Letters to the Editor for Nov. 17 Letters to the Editor: Nov. 18 Letters to the Editor for Nov. 18 Letter: Helping Kari Lake Bring Water to Arizona Kari, Your idea to build a pipeline from the Mississippi river to Arizona has some problems. The Mississippi water levels are at record lows. … Letter: Mayor Romero, and TUSD candidate Val Romero Mayor Romero, Letter: Re: the Nov. 9. article “Hobbs adds to narrow lead over Lake in Arizona governor's race” Greetings from London, UK. As someone who has visited Arizona at least 25 times, I think I may be said to be someone with a deep and real affe… Letter: Who would have won if there had not been inflation? Without the country suffering from high inflation it is possible that the Democrats could have actually gained seats in both the house and the… Comments may be used in print.