Letter: 2022 elections

At the start of November, before the elections, I was worried and depressed. There were so many nasty and right-wing deniers and conspiracy addict candidates it looked dark for Arizona. I thought Democratic candidates were in serious trouble.

What a relief!. Democrats were winning! Kelly, Fontes, Mayes, Hoffman, and Hobbs have come through! Even Nevada came through with Senator-elect Catherine Masto, to keep the U.S. Senate at 50 and give it a chance next month at 51 in Georgia!

Thank you, voters of Arizona! Thanks to you my worries and depression have disappeared and the future of our state is much brighter than it would have been with different results.

Jeffrey Dean

Northwest side