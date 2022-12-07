 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 2023 GOP Congressional agenda

The GOP is poised to take over the House of Representatives with a very narrow majority. The wanna be Speaker, Charlie McCarthy, no that's Edgar Bergen's dummy. I meant Kevin McCarthy, he's Trump's mannequin, listed the items they plan to investigate in the 2023 session of Congress. A source close to the agenda, but not authorized to speak told me in confidence that Kevin left out a few items that will be checked: Benghazi, Hillary's emails, Maricopa County 2020 and 2022 elections and Raymond and Aaron Burr.

For the young readers who are not familiar with Benghazi, Hillary, Maricopa and the Burr brothers, I suggest you Google them.

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

