Letter: 2023 GOP Congressional agenda

The GOP is poised to take over the House of Representatives with a very narrow majority. The wanna be Speaker, Charlie McCarthy, no that's Edgar Bergen's dummy. I meant Kevin McCarthy, he's Trump's mannequin, listed the items they plan to investigate in the 2023 session of Congress. A source close to the agenda, but not authorized to speak told me in confidence that Kevin left out a few items that will be checked: Benghazi, Hillary's emails, Maricopa County 2020 and 2022 elections and Raymond and Aaron Burr.