I'm a depressed Republican. I've agreed with most of Donald Trump's policies , but I've found his personality and morals detestable and incorrigible. If he wins the Republican nomination, he will probably lose to whoever the Democrats put up in the general election. He just isn't as popular as he was in 2016. If he loses the Republican nomination, I doubt he will support the winning Republican. He may even run in a third-party ticket. If that happens, the Republicans will have their votes split and the Democrat will win. Therefore, things don't look good for the Republicans in 2024. I just wish Donald Trump would quietly go away, but I don't think that will happen.