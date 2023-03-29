When I am out and about running errands, I sometimes tune to conservative talk radio. Hey, a guy needs a laugh every now and then. As luck would have it was the Sean Hannity Show. This guy calls in and says he is a truck driver. His pronouncement was that the U.S. had but enough diesel fuel for 21 days. Then the well would be dry. Hannity and the truck driver talked a bit. And when they hung up Hannity started to talk about only three weeks of diesel fuel being available. Then he began to warn his listeners that all truck and train commerce would end 21 days out. He started to rail against the democrats, especially President Biden for the shortage. Not once did Hannity ask the truck driver where he got his information. No facts, he just wanted to put down the dems. Of course it was a Fox ‘News’ channel.