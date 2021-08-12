 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 210,000 apprehensions in July, historic 19,000 unaccompanied children
View Comments

Letter: 210,000 apprehensions in July, historic 19,000 unaccompanied children

  • Comments

NBC News is reporting Border Patrol illegal entrant apprehension numbers at the border in July were at 210,000, the highest this year, including a historic 19,000 unaccompanied children. We are already past 1,000,000 apprehensions for the fiscal year. Tens of thousands are coming in illegally monthly circumventing Border Patrol detection because they are pre-occupied with this mess. McAllen, TX has reported that since February, 7,000 confirmed Covid positive illegal entrants have been released into their town. A Hidalgo County, TX judge has made a disaster declaration because of the high numbers being dropped off in the county by Border Patrol and the threat of Covid infections. Where are Biden's concerns about all of this? Incentivizing more to come, the Biden administration intends to provide $15 million for these people to hire private attorneys to prepare their asylum cases, and another $23 million for their "legal orientation" programs. Taking care of these people has already cost American tax payers several billion dollars this year.

Juan Santiago

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Local-issues

Letter: TUSD teaching anarchy

  • Updated

Tucson Unified School Districts recent decision to institute mask mandates for the coming school year in open defiance of the law prohibiting …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News