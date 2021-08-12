Letter: 210,000 apprehensions in July, historic 19,000 unaccompanied children

NBC News is reporting Border Patrol illegal entrant apprehension numbers at the border in July were at 210,000, the highest this year, including a historic 19,000 unaccompanied children. We are already past 1,000,000 apprehensions for the fiscal year. Tens of thousands are coming in illegally monthly circumventing Border Patrol detection because they are pre-occupied with this mess. McAllen, TX has reported that since February, 7,000 confirmed Covid positive illegal entrants have been released into their town. A Hidalgo County, TX judge has made a disaster declaration because of the high numbers being dropped off in the county by Border Patrol and the threat of Covid infections. Where are Biden's concerns about all of this? Incentivizing more to come, the Biden administration intends to provide $15 million for these people to hire private attorneys to prepare their asylum cases, and another $23 million for their "legal orientation" programs. Taking care of these people has already cost American tax payers several billion dollars this year.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.