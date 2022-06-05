Letter: 21st century vs the 18th century

I just passed my 90th birthday. I am remembering attending a one room rural schoolhouse in Tyler, Texas with a dozen fellow students and an outhouse. One classmate...a boy of 12...brought his shot gun to school each day as we came through fields of cotton barefoot and on the lookout for rattle snakes. It was a different time in the history of this nation. Guns were never discussed. They were a TOOL of a Depression life...squirrels and rabbits being part of our diet.

I am old now and can truthfully say I am happy to live in the 21st century. I do not lean on 18th century laws, bigotry, standard of living and all that goes with my old life. I was not taught in school about the 2nd Amendment, but the 10 Commandments of God were front and center.

My grandfather, after seeing what a squirrel looked like after being shot with an AR-15 would ask..."What do you want one of those things for?"

Sue Rux

East side

