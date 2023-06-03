During the Trump inauguration in 2016 the Capital rioting that we witnessed in DC was awful. It was organized and orchestrated by the left wing anarchists (Antifa) with massive destruction of property and damage.

Our Justice System worked to bring these people to Blind Lady Justice for adjudication in DC. 234 Arrests - 0 convictions !

And yet in 2020, even Grannies who entered the Capitol after being invited in by the police, were tried and convicted.

Lady Justice is not blind in DC!

Even those who were never there had visits by FBI agents.

How many arrests - how many convictions ?

In DC you can indict and convict a Ham Sandwich. It all depends on whether you are a Dem or a Republican!

Dc is Democrat ruled, as are many big cities and as Tucson appears to be.

This is where our Republic has arrived.

Sad!

Rich Barnes

East side