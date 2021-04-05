Letter: 2nd Amendment Interpretation

In view of these ever increasing mass shootings, let's take a real close look at the 2nd Amendment. "A well regulated MILITIA, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." Fact: self defense, hunting and assault weapons are NOT mentioned. However, a militia is defined by Webster as the whole body of able bodied MALE citizens declared by law as being subject to call to military service in an emergency.
Therefore, shouldn't all gun owners and by definition MEN only be subject to weapons and militia training (well regulated) and on U.S. government call to assist in combating the emergency created by these shootings. The founding fathers neglected to include women more than once; it took their protest before the 19th amendment gave them the right to vote. Do we need another amendment to include them in the right to bear arms ?
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.