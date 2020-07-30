You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 2nd Amendment Rights
View Comments

Letter: 2nd Amendment Rights

This letter is for all you 2nd Amendment Rights advocates. Donald Trump uses the Justice Department to reward and pardon his allies and punish his so called enemies. He values and praises loyalty above integrity and morality. He cozies up to and idolizes world dictators. Trump believes Putin over his own intelligence department and says he loves Kim Jong-un. And now he is sending his secret police into the streets with no identification, to arrest without warrants and to tear gas protesters who are expressing their 1st amendment rights to protest.

If we elect Trump to another term it will only be a matter of time until he becomes a dictator. Decent into fascism will come slowly but it will come. So I ask you how many citizens in North Korea, Russia, China, and countries like Brazil are aloud to own and carry guns especially assault rifles? I am a proud gun owner and the person I worry will come for my guns is Donald Trump.

Therese Flores

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News