Letter: 2nd Amendment

We all feel the tragic loss in Texas. A gun killed these children. It didn't fire itself. A Sociopath pulled the trigger. A gun also has killed Drug Cartel freaks from importing poison into the USA, to kill our children. The author's point was to repeal the 2nd Amendment, no matter how subtlety framed. The Facts will inconveniently remind her that Hammers are the weapon of more deaths annually in America, than guns! Therefore, we need to shut down Home Depot, Lowes, Ace Hardware and other vendors of Hammers. This is the inconvenient truth that Leftist Socialists, 2nd Amendment Haters, want to ignore. They go straight for the wicked emotion, that they can attempt to milk. Jay Elliott, Northwest