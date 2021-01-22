Letter: 2nd Trump Impeachment, Same Argument

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of CA said that a second impeachment of Trump "will only divide our country more". I can't see how the country could possibly be divided any more than it is with nearly half the voters pulling the lever for Trump. Think back to Trump's first impeachment in early 2020. The Republican-led Senate not only refused to remove Trump from office, it also refused to call witnesses, subpoena documents, or in any real way hold a trial. The reason was that you could use your vote in November of 2020 to remove him. Simple enough, right? But did the Republicans ever consider that the assault on the Capitol Building would happen in Trump's spare time before he left office? Sadly, no.
Anthony Strungis
Green Valley
