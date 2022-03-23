Letter: 3/20/22 letter to the editor "Nuclear war or nuclear ban"

It's good to hear a sane voice to counter the voices of the escalationists who suggest that there exists some form of limited nuclear war that can be survived or even won. They believe we can have a few "tactical" nuclear strikes here and there and somehow be o.k. That's magical thinking at its most delusional. True, destruction of the entire planet might not be immediate, and we older folks might not live to experience the worst effects of nuclear war. Our children, however, would be doomed to a brutal struggle for survival in a barren world as imagined, I think accurately, by Cormac McCarthy in his novel "The Road." Is this what we wish for those we love, or for anyone? A change of course is still possible, and absolutely necessary.
Kim Mathews
East side
