Letter: 3.5 Trillion Dollars and Debt

Trying to pass a 3.5 Trillion Dollar Spending bill on our National Credit Card that will be paid for by our kids and Grandkids.

Way to go Joe !

Onward and Upward to Better Days !

Servicing the National debt is only 7.8% of the National Budget.

Why is Speaker Pelosi saying that we will default on our debt if we don’t raise the Debt ceiling ?

7.8% on the debt is manageable.

Weak national leadership and the Media supporting this narrative is false and misleading the public.

I recommend that you do your own research and don’t believe the drumbeats to spend endless amounts of money.

President Biden and Dems say this 3.5 T bill will cost 0 to taxpayers.

If that is the case, why do we need to raise the debt ceiling ?

Do your due diligence and don’t let our Government get to the point where it is making minimum payments too the Credit Card Company !

Richard Barnes

East side

