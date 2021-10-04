Letter: 3.5 Trillion Dollars and Debt

Trying to pass a 3.5 Trillion Dollar Spending bill on our National Credit Card that will be paid for by our kids and Grandkids.
Way to go Joe !
Onward and Upward to Better Days !
Servicing the National debt is only 7.8% of the National Budget.
Why is Speaker Pelosi saying that we will default on our debt if we don’t raise the Debt ceiling ?
7.8% on the debt is manageable.
Weak national leadership and the Media supporting this narrative is false and misleading the public.
I recommend that you do your own research and don’t believe the drumbeats to spend endless amounts of money.
President Biden and Dems say this 3.5 T bill will cost 0 to taxpayers.
If that is the case, why do we need to raise the debt ceiling ?
Do your due diligence and don’t let our Government get to the point where it is making minimum payments too the Credit Card Company !
Richard Barnes
East side
