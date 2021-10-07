 Skip to main content
Letter: $3.5T Reconciliation Package
Letter: $3.5T Reconciliation Package

America is on the verge of spending a massive $3.5 trillion it doesn’t have in its checking account. It’s so huge that no one understands what’s in it and in fact, even the name is unclear.

A Star headline calls it the “government-overhaul plan.” I’m shocked that government needs to be overhauled rather than just tweaked a bit.

Said plan is most honestly termed as a “social spending bill,” intending to move beyond merely offering a safety net for our disadvantaged to providing a hammock.

It’s most referred to as the “reconciliation package” which ironically doesn’t describe its content but rather how to ram a budgetary bill through a divided Congress with only a majority vote and not 60%. If you believe that a 60% threshold is unfair, note that 61% of all taxpayers paid no federal income taxes in 2020. Taxpayers need a voice.

I call it the “too big to understand so too big to become law bill.”

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

