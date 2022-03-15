 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 3 strikes
Letter: 3 strikes

Suppose baseball wasn't going to start on time. Spring training was cancelled. The start of the season delayed. All while overpaid players and wealthy owners negotiate over a huge pot of dollars.

Suppose nobody cared. Nobody does care. Just go ahead and cancel the season and give the fans a break from the whining from pampered players and greedy owners.

Got $12 for a beer at the park ?? Thought not.

Robert Diedrich

Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

