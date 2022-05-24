Letter: 389,000 "gotaways" illegally entered in 2021

Homeland Security Secretary A. Mayorkas recently testified in Congress that for fiscal year 2021, there were 389,000 'gotaways' who slipped by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the border and entered the country illegally. One reason is because the Border Patrol has been preoccupied in dealing with unaccompanied children and families, who have mostly been allowed into the country. To put these 'gotaways' numbers in perspective, there were 405,000 apprehensions at the border in fiscal year 2020. How many of these 'gotaways' had criminal histories here or were possible terrorists? Add to these numbers, the 1.7 million encountered at the border last year and over one million already this year. 'Gotaways' numbers are likely to be even higher this year. In March 2021, Joe Biden said the increasing numbers occurring then at the border were just 'seasonal?' To me this situation is surreal and ludicrous. I believe Biden has no regard for Border Patrol agents or enforcement of our immigration laws.