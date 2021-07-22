 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 3rd. Plane 9/11
View Comments

Letter: 3rd. Plane 9/11

  • Comments

This weekend on "60Minutes" Sebastian Junger raised a glaring and shocking point. He is a highly esteemed author whose work is meticulously researched.

On 9/11 the American Airlines flight hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists and crashed by passengers was intended to smash into our nation's capitol.

On January 6th. armed and violent insurrectionists attacked and tried to smash our capitol.

Since then Republicans have gone all out to deny what happened and called the mob "patriots"!!.

How in the world can this be??

It becomes clear when one realizes that Republicans are the party of "Jewish space lasers" (Green), "change the earth's orbit" (Gohmert), a "jovial crowd" (Johnson) and above all else, kiss Trump's posterior (McConnell, McCarthy,Grahm). It blares out that they are predominantly a party of clowns, fools, and liars led by the greatest traitor seen in our country in ages. At this point we see what the Republicans really stand for.

Timothy Canny

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News