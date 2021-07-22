Letter: 3rd. Plane 9/11

This weekend on "60Minutes" Sebastian Junger raised a glaring and shocking point. He is a highly esteemed author whose work is meticulously researched.
On 9/11 the American Airlines flight hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists and crashed by passengers was intended to smash into our nation's capitol.
On January 6th. armed and violent insurrectionists attacked and tried to smash our capitol.
Since then Republicans have gone all out to deny what happened and called the mob "patriots"!!.
How in the world can this be??
It becomes clear when one realizes that Republicans are the party of "Jewish space lasers" (Green), "change the earth's orbit" (Gohmert), a "jovial crowd" (Johnson) and above all else, kiss Trump's posterior (McConnell, McCarthy,Grahm). It blares out that they are predominantly a party of clowns, fools, and liars led by the greatest traitor seen in our country in ages. At this point we see what the Republicans really stand for.
Timothy Canny
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.