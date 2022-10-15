Letter: 40%

Re: Real cause of inflation, Oct 11. Bravo. The supply and demand rational for the Fed raising the rate to curb inflation makes no sense. Inflation will continue rising because of one consumer product and that is the price of fuel. Fuel prices will inflate due to OPEC sabotaging the market. What really caused the price of goods to rise is too much money floating around. Over 40% of money ever printed in the history of the US was printed in 2020. The Trump administration could very well have put us into hyper-inflation had the printing continued. By the Fed raising the rate it will create inflation as to the grandest of all consumer products, housing and vehicles. Randy Park and I have like views and we can expect Fed leaning economists to find fault.