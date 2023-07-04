So Congress controls the purse string on the Country's money right? That's what we learned in middle school in Michigan.

OK then, what I want to see is a voting record (yes/no) of EACH member of Congress on approving aid to Ukraine BEFORE it's committed. I don't think they have a say in it at all. I Think C-Span could air those votes.

They announced today that this $500 Million is the 40th draw down of our own military assets at what point will we say "we gave at the office".

China is going to kick our butts.

Troy Curtis, retired Air Force

East side