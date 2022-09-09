Letter: #45 Did Strive On The Sly To Take 33 Boxes Of Docs

Where was the Information Security Oversight Office, the National Security Council, and the The National Archives Records Administration on the day the moving trucks arrived at the White House to pack up and move the belongings of the former POTUS to Mar-a-Lago? Better question is why didn’t any Secret Service agents that were present raise any concerns about the 33 boxes of docs being loaded on the trucks? 591 days have passed since that day. Who is to say that there are not more boxes of docs stored elsewhere other than Mar-a-Lago? Have any of these docs been copied or put on flash drives? Since #45 loves money, who’s to say that some of these docs have not been sold to entities or persons foreign or domestic? None of these docs belonged to #45. None of the docs were officially declassified. #45 never put in an official request to borrow, take, or review the docs.