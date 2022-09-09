 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: #45 Did Strive On The Sly To Take 33 Boxes Of Docs

  • Comments

Where was the Information Security Oversight Office, the National Security Council, and the The National Archives Records Administration on the day the moving trucks arrived at the White House to pack up and move the belongings of the former POTUS to Mar-a-Lago? Better question is why didn’t any Secret Service agents that were present raise any concerns about the 33 boxes of docs being loaded on the trucks? 591 days have passed since that day. Who is to say that there are not more boxes of docs stored elsewhere other than Mar-a-Lago? Have any of these docs been copied or put on flash drives? Since #45 loves money, who’s to say that some of these docs have not been sold to entities or persons foreign or domestic? None of these docs belonged to #45. None of the docs were officially declassified. #45 never put in an official request to borrow, take, or review the docs.

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

People are also reading…

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump indictment

I understand that so many of us are worried about what will happen to the Country if Trump is indicted. For me, there is a more important conc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News