Letter: #45

The president of Goya Foods visited #45 at the White House. The WH did not say why #45 invited Goya, but my informed sources told me #45 was auditioning for a job as a shill at Goya Foods, thus the photograph of #45, with all the Goya food products smiling like the beans were talking to him. A reasonable person can understand why #45 is looking for employment. As #45’s current employer, the voters, are going to fire him for being an incompetent leader and killing tens-of-thousand American citizens.
Kim Allen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
