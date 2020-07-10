Letter: #45

July 9,2020
Letter to the editor,
#45 has accomplish two major items since he has been in office;
1, #45 has destroyed the Republican party. Anyone believing in #45’s rants and ravings are, for ever after, to be known as “trumpsters”. Most of the current elected trumpster will lose in the up-coming November election. They can thank #45 for their defeat.
2. #45 and all his pusillanimous sycophants allowing tens of thousand of Americans to die of Covid-19, by not following health officials’ recommendations on how to contain the virus over the last 6 months, need to be sent to the Haig to be tried for crimes against humanity.
Sociopaths like (#45) become dictators when honest people are afraid to speak out against obvious wrongs.
Kim Allen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!